Kendall Jenner Gets Her Biggest Catwalk Role Yet

The 18-year-old model was leader of the pack in the Dolce & Gabbana show yesterday

Kendall Jenner took on the biggest show of her modelling career yesterday, as she led the finale at Dolce & Gabbana's SS15 show in Milan Fashion Week.

Topping off a week in which she appeared in a whopping five shows, including Emilio Pucci, Fendi and Bottega Veneta, Kendall took to the catwalk to lead a gaggle of D&G models, all clad in high waisted embellished shorts, crisp white shirts and matching centre-parted 'dos.

Luckily, all the girls were in flats, so any potential embarrassment that might have occurred owing to the size of the shoes was avoided. You don't want to have a Naomi Campbell moment when you're at the front of a couple of dozen models and the world's fashion press.

Clearly proud of her star part, and so she should be, Kendall took to Instagram to share a picture of the show with the caption 'Dolce & Gabbana finale. Front and centre #SQUAD.'

With Milan Fashion Week now wrapped up, we've just got Paris to look forward to. Will we be seeing Kendall there too? Something tells us we might…

By Olivia Marks