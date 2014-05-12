Keira Knightley's Fallen Hard For Chanel's AW14 Shape

It's official, the British actress is head over heels for the luxe label's waist-cincher.

Keira Knightley has stumbled across a new dress shape she can't get enough of - say hello to Chanel's extreme silhouette.

First seen on the British star back during Paris Fashion Week when Karl unleashed his epic supermarket sweep on the fashion elite, the Parisian brand's sculpted cut has become a frequent in the actress' evening wardrobe.

She wore a monochrome version of the hourglass-enhancing frock for the French fashion frenzy back in February and has now been spotted in two more of the 2014 hero cuts.

Stepping out for the Tribeca Film Festival in New York over the weekend, the English rose wore a sparkling Chanel Couture dress for the red carpet which featured the same over-sized skirt and voluminous shoulders that showcase the tight-fitting midriff in between.

And true to A-list style, the brunette star decided on a dress change for the after-party later that night, but rather than changing up her look, Keira opted for another Chanel Couture dress in exactly the same style.

Well, if you find something that works for you, stick to it. She is a Chanel cover girl, after all...

By Claire Blackmore

