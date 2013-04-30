Keira Knightley stars as Coco Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld directs Keira Knightley in the Chanel short film Once Upon A Time…

Catch a glimpse of Chanel Mademoiselle Keira Knightley playing Coco Chanel in Karl Lagerfeld’s short film, Once Upon A Time, by watching this sneak peek preview.

Also starring French actress Clotilde Hesme, Stella Tennant and Lindsey Wixon, the film will be shown first in Singapore on 8 May 2013, the 100th anniversary of the opening of Chanel’s first boutique in the French seaside town, Deauville.

Not in Singapore on 8 May? Fear not, we’ll be able to watch the film from home on chanelnews.com, too.