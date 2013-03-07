Keira Knightley plays peek-a-boo at A Dangerous Method premiere

Film heartthrob Michael Fassbender may have been in the house last night but it was leading lady Keira Knightley who stole the show at the London Film Festival premiere of A Dangerous Method.
GET A SNEAK PEEK HERE
Jump to navigation
Movie beauty Keira Knightley wows in a cut-out Roksanda Ilincic dress at the London premiere of A Dangerous Method
Film heartthrob Michael Fassbender may have been in the house last night but it was leading lady Keira Knightley who stole the show at the London Film Festival premiere of A Dangerous Method.
GET A SNEAK PEEK HERE