Keira Knightley Has Another Run In With The Weather On The Red Carpet

Keira Knightley hasn't had much luck with the weather on the red carpet of late. Last month her perfectly coiffured 'do took a battering from the wind in Toronto, and last night the actress had to cower from the rain at the London premiere of her new movie, The Imitation Game.

But, naturally, the 29-year-old took it all in her stride, and was all smiles as she posed on the red carpet with her co-star, Benedict Cumberbatch.

Wearing a tiered champagne coloured dress by one of Keira's favourite designers, Valentino, Ms Knightley looked stunning – despite the downpour.

Keira teamed her dress with a pair of bright red suede heels, and a much needed umbrella, as she headed into the screening before later leaving to go the the after party with her real life leading man, husband James Righton.

Not even a heavy autumnal shower can dampen this star's spirit...