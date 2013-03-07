Katie Holmes’ new bag crush!

Though it can seems like the A-listers have an endless supply of designer handbags, sometimes even they have their favourites and that can certainly be said of Katie Holmes and her poppy-hued bag by Clare Vivier!

MORE KATIE PICS & NEWS

Barely seen without it for the past few outings, Mrs Cruise has teamed it with a white Carven jumper and jeans combo, swung it across her chest over a Current/Elliot shirt and, most recently, carried it as a tote with a winter coat.

THE ULTIMATE HANDBAG HOTLIST

With multiple ways of wearing it, plus plenty of room for all her, and Suri’s, essentials, we predict this reasonably priced ($363) bag will be a fashion favourite in no time.