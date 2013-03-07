Katie Holmes models for H Stern Jewellery

Mrs Cruise follows in the footsteps of Kate Moss to become the new face of H Stern jewellery

Get used to seeing actress Katie Holmes on plenty more billboards and magazine ads – the star of The Kennedys is racking up the modelling contracts!

Following her recent partnerships with J Crew, Ann Taylor and John Frieda, Katie Holmes is now the face of H Stern jewellery’s Brazilian campaign, where she is seen posing fresh-faced in monochrome clothes to make the brilliant baubles and sparkling diamonds really stand out.

The actress follows in the footsteps of Kate Moss and Catherine Deneuve as model for the jewellery line.

WATCH KATIE HOLMES AS JACKIE O IN THE KENNEDYS

By Maria Milano