Katie Holmes must be all fashioned out – after catching the Armani Prive haute couture fashion show in Paris, the superstar made her way to our fair capital to launch the autumn/winter collection of her fashion range, Holmes & Yang, in Harvey Nichols.

Dressed in skinny jeans and a louche cream blouse topped with a bracelet-sleeved jacket, Mrs Tom Cruise was the epitome of easy chic as she posed with her design partner, Jeanne Yang.

By Maria Milano