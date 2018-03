Actress Kate Winslet works the same Stella McCartney colour-block dress in two different shades on the red carpet!

Move over Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson, it seems Kate Winslet is your biggest fan! The Oscar-winning actress sported a black and red curve-skimming number to the Carnage premiere in Paris – and doesn’t she look a treat?

Kate previously wore the black and white version to the Mildred Pierce premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where she showed off her femme fatale figure.

By Maria Milano