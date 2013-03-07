Kate Spade sets up shop in London!

Attention girly girls! The label of choice of all New York Upper East Side princesses is about to move into London with not one, but two glamorous boutiques. Kate Spade is opening a flagship store in Sloane Square and a second shop in Covent Garden, the location of its massively successful pop-up shop in October of last year.

Loved by the likes of American celebrities like Bryce Dallas Howard (currently the face of the ad campaigns) as well as Brit fashionistas (Fearne Cotton has been recently spotted lovingly toting her bow-festooned Kennedy arm candy), Kate Spade is renowned for its ladylike handbags, vintage-style accessories and quirky but sophisticated stationery.

Deborah Lloyd, Chief Creative Officer said: "As a Brit, I am thrilled to be opening two kate spade new york stores in London! It feels, in many ways, like the perfect homecoming for me. The two London stores will be our first major presence in Europe and will be the gateway to the rest of the continent."

The brand’s openings follow the arrival of several big-named US fashion brands to our shores, including Coach and J Crew, who now delivers to the UK. London calling indeed!

kate spade new york boutiques are open from 2 September, located at 2 Symons Street, Sloane Square, SW3 and 1-4 Langley Court, London WC2E 9JY. www.katespade.com

By Maria Milano