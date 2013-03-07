Kate Moss wows in fluffy coat!

Another day in Paris, another fabulous fur coat for Kate Moss. The supermodel unveiled a voluminous grey topper, which she layered over a grey jersey skirt and suede booties for a day out in the City of Lights.
On Tuesday night the supermodel, who has just been confirmed as the new face of high street giant Mango, sported a luxe shaggy gilet with bronze sleeves over a textured black minidress for a Prada party where she treated guests to a DJ set.
SEE KATE MOSS' INTERVIEW FOR MANGO HERE
We can’t get enough of Kate’s boho chic style!
By Maria Milano