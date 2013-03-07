Kate Moss wows in fluffy coat!

Supermodel Kate Moss super-sizes her fur on a day out in Paris

Another day in Paris, another fabulous fur coat for Kate Moss. The supermodel unveiled a voluminous grey topper, which she layered over a grey jersey skirt and suede booties for a day out in the City of Lights.

LOOK OF THE DAY

On Tuesday night the supermodel, who has just been confirmed as the new face of high street giant Mango, sported a luxe shaggy gilet with bronze sleeves over a textured black minidress for a Prada party where she treated guests to a DJ set.

We can’t get enough of Kate’s boho chic style!

By Maria Milano