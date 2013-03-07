Kate Moss wedding dress mystery

It’s the second-biggest wedding dress mystery of the year: what the OTHER Kate will be wearing on her big day. Moss, who is set to marry her beau Jamie Hince, frontman of The Kills, in the Cotswolds in a three-day extravaganza that kicks off tomorrow, has had the fashion world in a frenzy trying to guess who will be given the honour of dressing the world’s most stylish bride. Designers rumoured to be in the running are John Galliano and Yves Saint Laurent’s Stefano Pilati, with whom La Moss was spotted lunching with a few weeks ago.

SEE PHOTOS OF THE ROYAL WEDDING

There’s no reason why she also couldn’t go for an Alexander McQueen number, given that she and the late designer were great friends, although somehow we suspect Kate wouldn't want to be upstaged by anyone else, let alone a Royal.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY WEDDINGS

But perhaps, being the consummate fashionista, the supermodel-turned-designer will style herself with one of her amazing vintage finds. We will have to wait and find out. In the meantime, there are plenty of other questions filling our minds… will she wear Manolos on her feet (she was spotted carrying a Blahnik shopping bag yesterday)? Which A-Listers will be in attendance? Will Lila Grace be a flower girl? Will Jamie wear a leather jacket…?

By Maria Milano