Kate Moss supports pal Stella McCartney at SS12 Kids Collection preview

Kate Moss joined long-term friend Stella McCartney at the preview of the designer’s Kids Collection in London

Dressed all in black, newlywed Kate Moss headed to the London preview of Stella McCartney’s SS12 Kids Collection to support her designer pal and mingle with fellow model Liberty Ross and Laura Bailey.

Giving her all-black ensemble an on-trend Navajo spin, Kate teamed her fail-safe skinny black jeans with a black suede smock top and fringed ankle booties. The laid back style icon swung a saddle bag by her side and kept her hair and make-up fuss free to complete the look.

Following on from her spotty AW11 theme, Stella gave a London taxi a polka dot makeover and filled the room with bunting and balloons for a children’s party themed preview that the model guests loved.