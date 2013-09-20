Kate Moss Stars In Stuart Weitzman Autumn Winter 2013 Film

Kate Moss’ boots were certainly made for walking, and as the face of Stuart Weitzman’s Autumn Winter 2013 collection, Mossy has been strutting her stuff in the brand’s new campaign video.

With her knee-high suede boots captured in all their glory, the British supermodel looks decidedly fierce in a shaggy fur coat and slinky vest dress.

Shot in London, the two-minute video shows Kate pounding the streets to Nancy Sinatra’sThese Boots Are Made for Walkin’, modelling various pairs from the new season collection.

Naturally, onlookers are left gawping and we’re left with a never-ending shoe list to lust over.

While shooting the film back in July, Kate was also spotted on set with look-a-like model Natalie Morris, who was likely used in the below-waist walking shots to save Kate's supermodel legs from growing tired from endless takes of her strutting down the street.

Kate Moss unveiled the film in Milan last night, to mark the opening of Stuart Weitzman's new flagship store which was designed by stellar architect Zaha Hadid. JB