Kate Moss photo exhibition opens in Paris!

It has been a pretty good week for Kate Moss! The supermodel was named as one of the top three models of last year and now has her own photographic exhibition opening in Paris today.

The exhibition will remind her critics why she has become one of the most iconic models in the business as a collection of gorgeous photographs go on display today at La Gallerie de L'Instant in Paris.

The Musee des Arts Decoratifs were set to put on a exhibition of Kate three years ago but due to insufficient funds the show was cancelled. Thankfully, Le Gallerine de L'Instant came to the rescue and Kate Moss by the biggest photographers was born.

With over 20 years in the industry, Kate certainly has some great snaps to share with us including work by Rankin, Arthur Elgort and Corinne Day.

Book your Eurostar tickets now!

The Kate Moss Par Les Plus Grands Photographes exhibition opens today at the Gallerie de L'Instant, Paris.

By Annabelle Spranklen