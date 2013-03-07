Kate Moss models for Mango

Kate Moss follows in the footsteps of Scarlett Johansson and Olivia Palermo to star in a Mango campaign…

Kate Moss has been spotted in Paris shooting a campaign for Spanish high street giant Mango with legendary photographer Terry Richardson.

Mango has certainly pulled in some big names with stars including Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Palermo and Penelope Cruz all modeling for the brand but now they’ve enlisted fashion royalty with super model Kate Moss.

Shooting in the Jardin du Petit Palais in the French capital, Kate was seen with mussed up hair and kohl-rimmed eyes and spotted sporting two ensembles. The first, black satin trousers and a sleek white blazer, was swapped for an altogether more rocky look of skinny jeans and a biker jacket that wouldn’t be out of place in Kate’s own wardrobe.

A mask of the photographer Terry Richardson made an interesting accessory on set but we can’t wait to see the photographs!

By Sarah Smith