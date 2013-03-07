Kate Moss launches her new AW collection for Topshop!

Kate Moss' last ever clothing collection for Topshop hit the rails last night and is available to buy NOW!

We gave you a sneak preview of Kate Moss' stunning final collection for Topshop last week, and now you can buy the covetable pieces in store and online today!

The lady herself La Moss launched her new AW collection at the Topshop flagship store in Oxford Circus wearing a stunning bespoke sparkly black jumpsuit. Going for feline eyes and red lips with soft blonde waves, Kate was a jaw-dropping ambassador for the collection!

With a quintessentially Kate feel to the collection, the designs are heavily 70s bohemian inspired, with floral Biba-esque day dresses, bell-shaped sleeves, chiffon tea-dresses, paisley prints, silky pirate blouses, while a Stevie Nicks-influenced cream and terracotta patchwork chiffon maxi skirt worn with a sheepskin and grey suede shrunken bomber jacket makes a key look of the season.

With plenty of cosy knits, jumpsuits and even some velvet hotpants, Kate treats us to some added glamour, with a series of statement semi-precious jewelled cocktail rings and necklaces which debut in the collection.

And if you missed out on any of her past designs, Topshop is also releasing Kate Iconic - a capsule collection of her 10 most covetable past pieces.

Kate recently told the New York Times' blog: 'When we started the project we didn't have an end in mind but I'm really proud of all 14 collections.

'I've learned a lot about the design and development process; experiences that I'd only ever seen informally through being a model.'

Pick up a little piece of fashion history from Topshop today before it all gets snapped up!

By Tara Gardner