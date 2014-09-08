Kate Moss Has Us Dreaming Of A Leopard Print Coat In Her New Gucci Film

The model shows off Gucci's Jackie bag – but it's her coat we really want

Kate Moss has just made up our mind: we're definitely getting that leopard print coat this autumn.

Well, maybe not that leopard print coat, as that one is by Gucci and we'll need a little more time to save up to be able to buy it before the weather turns and the cold weather hits and we need to cover up. But definitely one like it.

Although we can't take our eyes off Mossy's coat (or those patent knee high boots for that matter), this short film is actually all about Gucci's autumn winter accessories showpiece bag, the Jackie Soft.

The leather bag, inspired by Jackie Onassis (in case you hand't guessed), is the real star of the film in which Kate plays a Mrs O type character: all oversized shades, 60s chic and on the run from the ever-hungry paparazzi.

Then again, that doesn't sound too far from Mossy's own life, which is probably why Gucci picked the supermodel for the part.

'I have always admired Kate — she is an icon of today', says Gucci's creative director Frida Giannini.

'A trendsetter, an independent woman and absolutely contemporary. She embodies my fall-winter collection as a sophisticated woman who dresses to please herself rather than others.'

She's certainly got us sold on it all…