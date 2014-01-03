Kate Moss Gets Her Own Documentary

Kate Moss is having her 40th birthday marked with a French documentary about her life.

Entitiled Looking For Kate, the programme will take a look at Mossy's career and personal life to date, and promises not to skirt over some of the more controversial aspects and events.

Some of fashion's most influential figures, including designer Isabel Marant, photographers Peter Lindhberg and Paolo Rovosi, will also share their experiences of working with one of the world's best known supermodels.

While it is not known yet whether the documentary will be aired in the UK - it will be shown in France on Sunday 12th January - Ms Moss's milestone birthday is not being ignored over here. Artist Russell Marshall has honoured the Croydon-born model with a retrospective exhibition, which opens in London on January 17, the day after Kate's big birthday.

We can't wait to see what celebrations Mossy has planned...

By Olivia Marks

