Kate Moss Does Her Bit For Breast Cancer In Stella McCartney Undies

The supermodel has lent her image to Stella McCartney's new lingerie range to help raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Kate Moss's latest modelling campaign is a charity effort, as she poses in pink Stella McCartney underwear for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

With the charity's pink ribbon artfully arranged over her nipple – so here's hoping that social media won't take issue with this and ban it – Kate looks beautiful and fresh faced in the image, which was shot by her longtime collaborators Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Mossy's designer pal has released a special edition of her Gemma Relaxing range specifically to raise funds for breast cancer, with a percentage of profits from sales of the collection going to the Linda McCartney Centre in Liverpool with the aim of funding a new mammography suite there.

Priced between £27-£50, not only is this Stella lingerie totally affordable, but it's all for a good cause too.

Looks like it's time to do a bit of underwear shopping...

By Olivia Marks