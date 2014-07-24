Kate Moss And Stella McCartney Team Up Once More For Autumn Winter 2014

Kate is once again the face of her BFF Stella McCartney's new campaign. Check out the new images…

Kate Moss has reprised her role as the face of Stella McCartney for the first time since 2009.

Despite the fact Mossy hasn't fronted a Stella campaign for five years, this is actually the seventh ad the supermodel has appeared in for her friend. And they say not to mix business and pleasure. Rubbish.

Shot by their mutual friends Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Kate looks as stunning as ever, with her tousled blonde hair, bronzed cheekbones and tanned limbs stealing the show.

While Stella may have made firm friends with a new crop of models and musicians lately – we're looking at you Cara and RiRi – the designer clearly knows that no-one has the same pulling power as her BFF, Kate Moss.

'Kate epitomises the Stella McCartney woman and I wanted to capture her dreams and the moments we have shared over the years,' Stella said of the choosing Kate for the new campaign. 'I wanted to escape into something surreal this season and fashion should make us dream, sometimes.

As well as Kate, the new campaign is all about Stella's new Cavendish bag – a tote embellished with stars, and modelled by Moss. Not forgetting the classic Stella zip motif that runs throughout the collection, highlighted in the artwork of the ads.

Safe to say, this is one of Kate and Stella's most stylish partnerships yet...

By Olivia Marks

