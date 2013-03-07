Kate Moss and friends make for a model crowd at lingerie show in Paris

Kate Moss, Eva Herzigova and Natalia Vodianova took front row seats to watch the Etam Lingerie Show at Paris Couture Week

Last night Kate Moss and fellow models swapped walking the runway for a place in the crowd at the Etam Lingerie Show in Paris. The night also boasted a performance from Beth Ditto, while Kate's beau, Jamie Hince, performed with his band, The Kills.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS PICS HERE

Statement coats were the trend of choice for the ladies' front row fashion show, as Kate worked one of her signature shaggy numbers with killer Louboutin heels, and Eva Herzigova looked cosy in a leopard print version.

With baby lambs joining models on the runway and a finale which saw Beth Ditto carry fellow performer Karen Elson over her shoulder down the catwalk, the night boasted all the extravagance we can expect from the couture shows.

Check back on InStyle.co.uk for more of this week's couture action from Paris.

By Hayley Spencer