Kate Moss And Cara Delevingne Sit FROW At Burberry

Cara D swapped the catwalk for the front row at this season's Burberry show

Kate Moss and Burberry campaign co-star Cara Delevingne sat side by side at the British brand's catwalk show this afternoon.

As one of the hottest tickets on the London Fashion Week calendar, you can always rely on Burberry to draw a starry crowd, and this afternoon was no different.

As well as Mossy and Cara – with the former in a glossy black trench and the latter in a navy suit and next season Burberry treads – Poppy Delevingne and Paloma Faith took up their seats on the front row, as did Samantha Cameron and Mario Testino.

Twitter

While Cara was sat firmly on the sidelines rather then walking in the show, the 22-year-old model's BFFs Jourdan Dunn and Suki Waterhouse were representing for Ms D, with Suki leading the final walk through.

The models were serenaded with a live track by singer songwriter James Bay, as they came down the runway in a series of typically romantic Burberry clothes. A warm, late summer palette pervaded: think emerald green, burnt orange and deep purple, and there was a LOT of layered tulle going on.

The classic Burberry trench got a graffiti makeover, with words and patterns printed all over, while heels took a back seat in favour of flats – this show was all about a colourful Birkenstock-like sandal and sneaker.

All in all, it looks like another win for Christopher Bailey and co...

Watch the show for yourself, here...

By Olivia Marks