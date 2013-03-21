Kate Middleton fashion favourite Issa set to launch first store

Kate Middleton fashion favourite Issa set to launch first store
by: Sarah Smith
21 Mar 2013

Kate Middleton’s go-to designer label Issa is launching its first stand-alone fashion store in Japan

It’s stocked in some of the finest boutiques and department stores around the world, and counts some of the biggest names, including Kate Middleton, as fans, but now Issa is finally launching its own fashion mecca in Japan.

Opening in the Roppongi Hills shopping centre on 28 March 2013, the fashion store will present the stunning Garden of Eden collection to what will, no doubt, be an excitable crowd.

Kate Middleton has opted for the fashion label for some of her most important occasions, not least to tell the world that she had got engaged to Prince William.
 
This fashion store opening can be seen as the start of a series of more shops to come. We bet the Duchess of Cambridge’s got her fingers crossed for one in London.

