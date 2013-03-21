Kate Middleton fashion favourite Issa set to launch first store

It’s stocked in some of the finest boutiques and department stores around the world, and counts some of the biggest names, including Kate Middleton, as fans, but now Issa is finally launching its own fashion mecca in Japan.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON'S BEAUTY EVOLUTION

Opening in the Roppongi Hills shopping centre on 28 March 2013, the fashion store will present the stunning Garden of Eden collection to what will, no doubt, be an excitable crowd.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON'S ROYAL ENGAGEMENTS

Kate Middleton has opted for the fashion label for some of her most important occasions, not least to tell the world that she had got engaged to Prince William.



This fashion store opening can be seen as the start of a series of more shops to come. We bet the Duchess of Cambridge’s got her fingers crossed for one in London.

GET INSTYLE ON YOUR IPAD