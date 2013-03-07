Kate Hudson turns fashion designer for Ann Taylor

Having strutted her stuff as the face of Ann Taylor for three seasons, Kate Hudson has extended her role by collaborating on a capsule fashion collection with the brand.

The actress has based the high summer fashion designs on her own red carpet style, and says of the line: "Working with Ann Taylor has been a great creative experience and there is a really wonderful connection. Putting these outfits together has been incredibly fun - they have such youthful energy and flair."

Kate's Ann Taylor collection will land in stores in May 2013.

