Kate Hudson turns fashion designer for Ann Taylor

Having strutted her stuff as the face of Ann Taylor for three seasons, Kate Hudson has extended her role by collaborating on a capsule fashion collection with the brand.
The actress has based the high summer fashion designs on her own red carpet style, and says of the line: "Working with Ann Taylor has been a great creative experience and there is a really wonderful connection. Putting these outfits together has been incredibly fun - they have such youthful energy and flair."
Kate's Ann Taylor collection will land in stores in May 2013.
