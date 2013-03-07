Kate Bosworth turns jewellery designer for JewelMint - SEE PICS!

Kate Bosworth models her stunning new jewellery collection for JewelMint…

Style maven Kate Bosworth launches her stunning new jewellery collection for JewelMint with a stunning campaign.

Showcasing her designs in a series of short fashions film directed by her boyfriend Michael Polish for jewellery label JewelMint, Kate positively sizzles as she models her range of necklaces, earrings and rings.

Speaking of her collaboration, Kate said: "This project gives me the opportunity to merge two worlds I love - fashion and cinema."

Kate joins a list of celebs who have collaborated with the brand, including Rachel Bilson who currently has a collection of shoes with ShoeMint.

