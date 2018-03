Modelling a paintbox yellow jumpsuit like a pro, super Karolina Kurkova opened Tommy Hilfiger’s shop in Hamburg, Germany - the latest of the label's international stores to crop up.

Picking out the super-stylish onsie from the Tommy Hilfiger SS12 collection, Karolina matched the contrast lapel with classic black courts for an uber-modern look with just a touch of the 80s. Statement lips and ruffled tresses were the perfect finishing touches.