Karlie Kloss Hops On Two Wheels And Rides Around New York For Coach Ad

The Victoria's Secret model was a true bicycle beauty in her latest fashion shoot for the luxury American brand.

Karle Kloss looked like any other stylish NYC girl-about-town when she saddled up on her vintage bicycle and took it for a spin round the streets for her al-fresco photoshoot for Coach.

The all-American supermodel, who is now a resident New Yorker after moving to the fashion capital from her hometown of St Louis, was seen parading the latest wares from the US label on the packed pavements of the busy fashion capital.

Paying homage to the '80s in an oversized grey and white snakeskin mac belted at the waist, 21-year-old Karlie made sure to inject some sexy sass into her autumn-ready outfit by flashing her high-shine pins whilst posing on her retro ride.

Coach's world famous leather goods added a touch of luxury to the fresh and fun ensemble, with a beige shoulder bag and white sandals proving the perfect accessories for Karlie's trusty trench.

Whatever Ms. Kloss is selling, we're buying!

By Robyn Munson

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel to wear million dollar fantasy bra

Get Karlie Kloss' tousled bob

See all Karlie Kloss photos

Got a tablet? You can now download In Style magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.