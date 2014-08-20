Karl Lagerfeld's Latest Muse May Just Surprise You

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst has been photographed by Karl for a glossy magazine spread...

You wouldn't normally associate the Eurovision song contest with high fashion. But Austrian drag queen and this year's contest winner Conchita Wurst is the latest star to get the Karl Lagerfeld seal of approval after being photographed by the designer for the latest issue of Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book. This is Wurst's second major foray into fashion; the singer also closed Jean Paul Gaultier's couture show in Paris last month.

Photographs by Karl Lagerfeld for the CR Fashion Book

The shoot sees Wurst model a series of new season Givenchy looks (including a black lace-trimmed body and suspenders) alongside six-months pregnant model Ashleigh Good, who also closed Karl's couture show last month.

Is this the beginning of a career in fashion for the 25-year-old Austrian? It certainly looks that way...

By Lucy Pavia / @lucypavia