Karl Lagerfeld to receive top French honour

Not only is he Kasier Karl, prince of the fash pack, but now Karl Lagerfeld is to be made a commander of the French Legion of Honour.

Karl Lagerfeld was informed of the good news just before his models were about to brave the frosty elements of the Chanel show catwalk (in front of a giant iceberg…thank goodness for the all the faux fur!) on Tuesday.

Similar to an OBE or CBE back here, becoming a commander of the French Legion of Honour is a pretty big deal, so much so that it was the French President Nicolas Sarkozy who told the designer/photographer of his award just before the show.

No date has been confirmed as yet for the ceremony when he will receive his new title, but there is little doubt that such an honour just confirms what we fashion followers already know…that Mr Lagerfeld is a French force to be reckoned with and appreciated.

By Abigail Radnor