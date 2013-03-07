Karl Lagerfeld launches his latest line exclusively with Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter don’t do things in small measures and yesterday’s KARL Karl Lagerfeld launch was no exception. With co-ordinated events in Paris, New York, London, Berlin and Sydney, the Chanel designer’s latest collection, launched simultaneously in shops across the globe and on the luxury retailer website. Super-keen shoppers were even able to purchase the line instantly and remotely via the KARL app!

The range boasts all the essentials to get the rock & roll look Karl is famous for, from drainpipe leather trousers and silver shell T-shirts to killer heels, leather collars and fingerless gloves (of course). Check out the look InStyle styled up at the sneak preview at Net-a-Porter’s HQ on Monday night!

By Maria Milano