Karl Lagerfeld lands at Selfridges with glam launch party!

Karl Lagerfeld has officially landed in Selfridges and to celebrate, the designer threw an exclusive party at the Oxford Street store.

In true Karl style, the legendary designer turned heads in his signature look with a button-up black suit, complete with leather gloves and his famous shades.

The exclusive launch, located on the third floor of Selfridges in the contemporary womenswear department, was led by Karl himself as, for the first time, the public were able to step into the Karl Lagerfeld world. And, as well as the limited edition collection of graphic tees Karl has released for the Olympics in collaboration with design company I Love Dust, the designer also revealed an exciting new capsule collection for customers at the event.

But the glamorous event didn’t stop there – those in the know continued on to a private cocktail party on the roof of Selfridges, where VIP guests got to enjoy music spun by Alison Mosshart of The Kills. The guest list was as lavish and gorgeous as the collections themselves, with fashion fame from Poppy Delevingne to Edie Campbell, celebs Rosario Dawson and Friendly Fires gracing the event.



By Chelsea Asher