Karen Millen Teases Us With Its Mystery AW14 Campaign Star
by: Rebecca Gillam
19 Aug 2014

Just who is the new face of the brands autumn winter 2014 video campaign?

The mysterious blonde wears a floral coat, slouchy jeans and killer black boots as she stomps her way around London town. Her confident stance catches the attention of famous model faces including Rosie Tapner and Lara Mullen before the as yet to be revealed blonde jumps in a black cab. Shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Katy England, the full campaign video will be released on the 26th of August. In the meantime watch the teaser below and tweet us your guesses. 

 

 

 

 

By: Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe 

