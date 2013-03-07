Karen Millen celebrates 30th birthday with anniversary collection!

We're definitely in the birthday mood - not only are we celebrating a decade in the fashion business, one of our fave brands has a big brithday coming up, too.

AW11 marks the 30th anniversary of Karen Millen and to thank their ever-growing number of customers, the high-street store is hosting 30 parties in 30 cities worldwide!

And of top of that, they are launching an anniversary collection, packed with party-tastic pieces like crystal-embellished heels and pony-studded bags. The first party is being held on 8 September 8 in the Regent Street Store, where this collection will launch.

Check out karenmillen.com for more party info

By Annabelle Spranklen