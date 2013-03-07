Kardashian sisters launch jeans range

Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian debut their denim range for Sears in the US

Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe are proving that there IS in fact a perfect pair of jeans for everyone, regardless of shape, with their newly-launched jeans line.

The range, which is already available to buy in Sears stores across America, includes three cuts of jeans, each named after a sister: The Kim is a sexy, low-rise straight leg jean, The Kourtney is a classic skinny leg jean and The Khloe is a curvy, high rise, boot cut jean perfect for tall girls. The jeans come in several different washes.

The Reality TV stars took to their Twitter accounts to announce the line, with Kim saying “Photo shoot with my sisters for Kardashian Kollection denim!” and Khloe tweeting "Showing off our booties in our fabulous new Kardashian Kollection denim!"

We’ll keep you posted on any plans to launch in the UK!