JUST LAUNCHED: Shop from the shoot with new style site Lifestylemirror.com

Shop straight from the shoot with fab new site Lifestylemirror.com…

Calling all style lovers! We can't get enough of new website Lifestylemirror.com which offers an innovative new way to shop for fashionable goodies online.

With every aspect of stylish living covered, everything is up for sale, so you can browse and buy everything from books, to fashion, to art, to vintage motorcycles and crates of Coca-Cola – straight from the shoots!

Opening with socialite and artist Daphne Guinness, take a look at this gorgeous collection of photos of Daphne’s New York apartment, with the items in it ready and waiting to be bought.

We're making our wishlist now!