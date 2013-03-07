JUST LAUNCHED: New website Shoescribe.com!

Get your footwear fix at new website Shoescribe.com, featuring an online shop as well as news and info on all things shoe related…

Shoe heaven has officially arrived - new website Shoescribe.com, launching 7 March, will be focusing on all things shoes!

From shoe news to top buys, it will feature an online shop with top designer picks to new niche brands, and a news section covering all footwear based news, as well as shoe stories from the worlds of film and fashion.

Each month the site will take on a guest editor to pick their favourite shoes, starting with Madonna’s wardrobe designer for W.E, Arianne Phillips, and all annual ‘Shoescribers’ will have access to complimentary shoe repair, free shipping and half price shoes on your birthday.

We're in shoe heaven!