JUST LAUNCHED: Karl by Karl Lagerfeld official website!

Karl.com has landed. Shop the fab new collection by Karl Lagerfeld and enter the world of Karl…

From shopping his new Spring Summer collection to discovering what's in Karl's world, Karl.com is the hottest new online hangout.

SEE THE KARL SPRING SUMMER COLLECTION

While Net-A-Porter had the heads-up on the new Spring Summer KARL collection, you can now shop the entire range at Karl.com. So whether it's a party dress or everyday workwear duds, the new collection has something for everyone and comes in at purse-friendly prices.

Karl says: "I have been dreaming of mass elitism for a long time. I think it was almost my duty to make it possible under my name. This is the road of modernity."

And whether you're in the market for some new threads or simply want a wander into the world of Karl, a visit to Karl.com is a must!

VISIT KARL.COM HERE