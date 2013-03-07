JUST IN: See Ashley Greene for DKNY

Twilight’s Ashley Greene is the new face of DKNY! See the spring summer 2012 campaign pictures here…

We know and love her for playing Alice Cullen in the Twilight Saga, but stunning starlet Ashley Greene has added another string to her bow by becoming the face of both DKNY and DKNY Jeans, and the spring summer 2012 campaign pictures have just landed on our desks!

Shot high above New York City, Ashley is an all-out DKNY girl with tousled tresses, smokey eyes and a youthful elegance. And the clothes look great, too!

On working with DKNY, Ashley has said: "I've always loved Donna Karan’s creations. To be a part of the brands’ message is incredibly exciting because it feels like such an organic fit. It’s easy to talk about how these clothes work for my lifestyle, whether I’m in New York, L.A. or traveling for work.”