JUST IN: Mila Kunis the new face of Dior

Stunning actress Mila Kunis has just been announced as the new face of Dior. See pics here…

Award-winning actress Mila Kunis makes a super stylish start to the new year as the new face of luxury fashion house Dior.

Starring in the Spring Summer 2012 advertising campaign with the iconic Miss Dior bag, Mila cements her place as a top style icon.

Speaking about her new role, Mila says: "I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Dior. The brand is iconic in so many ways. It defines fashion, elegance and sophistication."

Mila joins Black Swan co-star Natalie Portman as a face of the brand, as Natalie is currently starring in the fashion house's Miss Dior Cherie fragrance campaign.

Other stunning Dior stars include Marion Cotillard and Charlize Theron.

No doubt Mila will be modelling some beautiful Dior dresses come awards season!

