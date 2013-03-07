Juicy Couture joins the Royal Wedding fever!

Juicy Couture talk Royal Weddings and dresses with InStyle at the unveiling of the Norman Hartnell Suite...

Lustworthy American label Juicy Couture celebrated their Royal surroundings, The Norman Hartnell Suite, on the eve of the Royal Wedding.

Where once a young Queen Elizabeth II stood for her wedding dress fittings with reknowned couturier Norman Hartnell, champange and canapes were served last night to unveil the splendid salon that is now Juicy Couture's London flagship store and showroom.

Fully restored and in all its glory, the mirror-walled and chandelier-lit showroom designed by innovative architect Gerald Lacoste, is a little pocket of London heritage. And with its Royal heritage what else but Kate Middleton, the Royal Wedding and The Dress could be on everyone's lips!

With the Juicy Scotty dog crest kitschly standing side by side with Royal emblems, we couldn't think of a better label to take on Bruton Street's best kept secret.

By Sarah Smith