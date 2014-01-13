Is Juicy Couture Leaving The London High Street?

Juicy Couture could be facing a high street setback, according to industry reports...

Juicy Couture is said to be leaving London for good, with plans to close its two flagship stores in the capital.

America's global brand, synonymous with its velour tracksuits, is reportedly ending its residency on London's prestigious Regent Street, as well as its Bluewater store.

The possible closures would come some 18 months after Juicy Couture agreed to the early termination of its New York flagship store at 650 Fifth Avenue.

An unnamed source revealed the news to fashion and retail reporters, Drapers, claiming the label has been seeking to terminate contracts on both stores.

It's unclear if Juicy Couture plans to sell any of its other UK branches, but it's been suggested that the difficult decisions could have been made as part of a global strategy.

Authentic Brands Group, who acquired the brand for $195 million last October, has previously revealed plans to close all standalone Juicy Couture stores in the US by summer this year, relocating them to Kohl's department stores across the country.

We'll bring you more news as we hear it.

Got a tablet? You can now download InStyle magazine straight to your iPad, Kindle (just search the store for 'instyle magazine'), Nook or Google Nexus.