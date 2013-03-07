Jonathan Saunders wins top prize at Scottish Fashion Awards

Designer Jonathan Saunders scoops Designer of the Year at the SFAs for the second year running. See who was there and who else triumphed…

Those of you who scooped up Jonathan Saunders’ colour-block circle skirts better hang on to them – you’ve got a piece of fashion history in your hands. The designer scooped the top prize of the night for the second year in a row.

A delighted Saunders was visibly surprised at his win, saying: “"I've just been texting Chris Kane saying 'Sam Cam's wearing your dress, you're definitely going to win it!' so this is a huge surprise."

Other creators celebrating last night were Henry Holland, who picked up the Best International Designer of the Year (best use of Scottish textiles) and Henrietta Ludgate, who scored the Scottish Young Designer of the Year.

Mingling with the fashion crowd that included Samantha Cameron, Dame Shirley Bassey (clad in head-to-toe tartan), Annie Lennox’s daughter Tali (who won Scottish Model of the Year) and hottie David Gandy were our very own InStyle editor, Eilidh MacAskill and executive fashion director, Jaye Thompson. We can confirm that a fun eve was had by all!

By Maria Milano