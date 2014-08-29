Join The InStyle Team At Westfield London To Be #InstantInStyle’d!

Come to Westfield White City this Sunday to be styled by the InStyle team…

This Sunday, the InStyle fashion team will be at Westfield White City from 12-6pm ready to style passing shoppers with the latest AW14 trends .

They will be fully equipped with rails of the ultimate InStyle edit of this seasons must have accessories and clothes for you to try on and be styled in.

Once you have been styled to perfection, come and jump in our #InstantInStyle photobooth! You can take your photos with you for shopping inspiration and they will also be featured in a gallery on the instyle.co.uk website.

See you there!

