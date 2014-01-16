John Lewis Follows Zara And Topshop To Join The Ban On Angora

John Lewis is the latest high street store to impose a permanent ban on angora products, following reports that rabbits are being seriously mistreated in Chinese angora farms.

ASOS was the first store to stop using angora products back in December 2013, after disturbing videos emerged online of rabbits being maltreated in very poor conditions. ASOS, Marks & Spencer and Next soon followed suit, as did Zara and Topshop after pressure mounted from the public for them to do so.

Yesterday New Look and Forever 21 also pledged to stop using the fur, while they investigated the issue.

And today John Lewis joins the boycott. In a statement, John Lewis said: "[a]s a responsible retailer, John Lewis is committed to ensuring high standards of animal welfare in all stages of the supply chain and we require our suppliers to do likewise. As part of our ongoing programme of supply chain management, we recently contacted suppliers about concerns raised by customers around the sourcing of angora wool. While we found no evidence of unacceptable animal welfare practices, nevertheless we have decided to no longer include angora in future John Lewis own brand or branded products.'

Although the majority of the high street has promised to stop using angora in its collections for the time being, only a handful – including John Lewis and ASOS – have decided to never use angora again.

By Olivia Marks

