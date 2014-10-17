Jimmy Choo Team Up With The Berkeley Hotel On A Special Afternoon Tea

When we heard that Jimmy Choo had teamed up with The Berkeley Hotel on their Prêt-à-Portea for a limited period we hot-footed it to Knightsbridge as quickly as our Jimmy Choo pumps would carry us. Served in hotel's Caramel Room, that has recently undergone a swish makeover – think plush coffee coloured sofas, gold ornate mirrored panels and zingy wallpaper – our first task was to decide what type of tea we wanted to sip from a very long and varied list. Over a steaming pot of Earl Grey, our waiter talked us through the menu. And most importantly informed us that endless free, yep free, tea refills and cake top-ups were readily available and almost mandatory! Having looked to Jimmy Choo's signature styles for inspiration, the hotel's pastry team have created an edible collection that looks almost too good to eat. So the Candy clutch has be interpreted as a pina colada cake rolled in sweet coconut flakes and scattered with silver stars, the Cayla zebra print bag as a chocolate cake with roasted pecans and topped with meringue whilst the Anouk pointed-toe pump into a vanilla and chocolate biscuit. An added bonus is that little cardboard handbag shaped boxes are available to take-home any leftovers. So now you really can have your Gala shoe and eat it too (well as a velvet praline cream cake!)

Prêt-à-Portea is served in The Caramel Room at The Berkeley from 1-6pm every day for a limited period only. Priced at £41 per person, £51 including a glass of Laurent Perrier champagne, or £57 per person including a glass of couture champagne.

To make a reservation call 020 7235 6000 or book online here

By: Chloe Mac Donnell / @tweetchloe