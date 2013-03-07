Jewels to fall in love with

Designer Taline Temezian teams up with Bentley & Skinner jewellers to launch the Love Collection just in time for wedding season

We’ve got baubles on the brain and it’s all because of a little thing called the Royal Wedding. Staring at Kate Middleton’s dazzling sapphire engagement ring has got us in the mood to track down a one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery of our very own and Bentley & Skinner have made it a whole lot easier.

SEE KATE MIDDLETON STYLE PHOTOS

The Bond Street jeweller has teamed up with up-and-coming designer Taline Temezian to issue the Love Collection, a five-piece range crafted from 18 carat gold, lapis lazulite and rough rubies. Working onsite at the Bentley & Skinner craft workshop, the talented Temezian has encased these natural crystals in gilded cages for the ultimate avant-garde combination.

The collection features 10 pieces ranging in price from £1,750. Available from 1 April.

By Maria Milano

