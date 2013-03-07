Jewellery designer to know! Annina Vogel counts down to Christmas...

With Kate Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as fans, jewellery designer Annina Vogel should top every girl's wishlist this Christmas...

Looking for some stunning and unique jewellery to add to your Christmas wishlist this year? Designer to the stars Annina Vogel serves up her very own Twelve Days of Christmas treats...

With 12 different pieces forming her Christmas collection - one for each day of the song - Annina crafts her gorgeous baubles from vintage and antique trinkets.

For her 10th Day of Christmas piece, this gorgeous ring has been reworked from a Victorian gentleman’s tiepin. Nine-carat gold, set with rose-cut diamonds, it may once have belonged to a lord a-leaping, but today it's fit for a lady.

Annina has been collecting charms since the age of eight and continues to collect those antique and vintage charms which make up her one-of-a-kind pieces.

Celebrity fans of her work include Kate Moss, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and even Russell Brand!

Annina Vogel’s vintage collection is on sale in the Jewellery Room at Selfridges; call 020 7318 3744 for details and keep your eyes peeled for more of Annina’s Twelve Days of Christmas pieces.

By Julia Chadwick