Jeweller-to-the-stars Asprey launches Life Ring

Henry Holland, Alexa Chung, Agyness Deyn and Daisy Lowe came away from this season’s London Fashion Week with their fingers on the pulse

Fashion Week is over and we’re already yearning for S/S 2012’s fresh florals and fantastic plastic. However, there is one trend you can buy into now and it’s no passing fad.

SEE MORE S/S 2012 FASHION WEEK NEWS

Only the most fashionable fingers, including those of David Gandy and Daisy Lowe, were sporting Asprey’s Life Ring at the shows. The ring features an elegant central rope coiling around a solid gold band, lending a contemporary twist to this classic design. Available in a variety of combinations in white and yellow gold, the design is destined to be as iconic as the Hermès "H" bangle or the Cartier "Trinity" ring.

CLICK FOR MORE FASHION NEWS

With its nautical-inspired detail symbolising love and friendship, the Life Ring would make an ideal unisex wedding band or gift for a loved one; Henry Holland loved it so much he purchased one for each of his best friends, Alexa Chung, Agyness Deyn, Nick Grimshaw and Pixie Geldof.

Life Rings from £2,000 at asprey.com.



By Julia Chadwick