Actress Jessica Alba road-tests spring’s hot new colours in New York fashion parade

Jessica Alba proved she’s all ready for spring as she hit New York city in two colour-bright outfits yesterday.

By day she gave florals a go, teaming her printed Erdem trousers with a juicy orange Acne jumper and Barbara Bui colour-block sandals all topped off with an emerald ombre coat.

For after-hours chic, the mum-of-two lifted classic navy separates with a shot of colour byway of an orange-printed blouse.

Top marks for the super-stylish Jess!